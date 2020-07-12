x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Monday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Monday, Dec. 7.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Dec. 7 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 1.2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 22,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 40,209 cases have been reported and at least 494 people have died. At least 36,930 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 7,644 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 106 people have died. At least 6,753 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 14,012 cases have been reported in the county and at least 169 people have died. At least 12,966 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Dec. 6

Updates:

