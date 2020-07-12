Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Monday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Dec. 7 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 1.2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 22,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 40,209 cases have been reported and at least 494 people have died. At least 36,930 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 7,644 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 106 people have died. At least 6,753 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 14,012 cases have been reported in the county and at least 169 people have died. At least 12,966 people have recovered from the virus.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Dec. 6
1 / 6
Updates:
Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Monday.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: