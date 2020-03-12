x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Thursday, Dec. 3.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Dec. 3 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 1.2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 21,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 39,037 cases have been reported and at least 486 people have died. At least 35,905 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 7,526 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 104 people have died. At least 6,684 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 13,674 cases have been reported in the county and at least 165 people have died. At least 12,673 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Dec. 2

Updates:

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Thursday.

WATCH: COVID-19 in Austin: The latest UT projections - Dec. 2

