Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Thursday, Dec. 3.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Dec. 3 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 1.2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 21,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 1.2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 21,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 39,037 cases have been reported and at least 486 people have died. At least 35,905 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 7,526 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 104 people have died. At least 6,684 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 13,674 cases have been reported in the county and at least 165 people have died. At least 12,673 people have recovered from the virus.



GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Dec. 2 1/15

2/15

3/15

4/15

5/15

6/15

7/15

8/15

9/15

10/15

11/15

12/15

13/15

14/15

15/15 1 / 15

Updates:

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Thursday.