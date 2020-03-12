Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Dec. 3 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 1.2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 21,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 39,037 cases have been reported and at least 486 people have died. At least 35,905 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 7,526 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 104 people have died. At least 6,684 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 13,674 cases have been reported in the county and at least 165 people have died. At least 12,673 people have recovered from the virus.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Dec. 2
Updates:
