Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: 2 Fourth Street bars temporarily closed due to positive cases

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 1.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 24,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 1.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 24,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 44,796 cases have been reported and at least 516 people have died. At least 40,236 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 8,759 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 119 people have died. At least 7,378 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 17,220 cases have been reported in the county and at least 187 people have died. At least 15,868 people have recovered from the virus.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

8 a.m. – Two Fourth Street bars have recently announced temporary closures due to COVID-19 cases among employees. On Dec. 16, Rain On 4th announced that it would be closed this weekend after an employee tested positive for the virus. The bar said before it reopens, all staff and entertainers will have to provide multiple negative test results over an extended period.

On Dec. 11, Oilcan Harry's had announced one of its entertainers had tested positive for COVID-19 after working at the bar on Dec. 6 and being there again on Dec. 9. Oilcan Harry's said all employees will get tested prior to returning to work when the bar reopens.