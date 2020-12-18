Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Friday, Dec. 18.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Dec. 18 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 1.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 23,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 1.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 23,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 44,381 cases have been reported and at least 512 people have died. At least 39,898 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 8,569 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 113 people have died. At least 7,253 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 16,986 cases have been reported in the county and at least 186 people have died. At least 15,428 people have recovered from the virus.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Friday.