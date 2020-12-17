Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Gov. Abbott to give COVID-19 update

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Thursday, Dec. 17.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to give a live COVID-19 update at 8:45 a.m. Thursday morning. You can watch the press conference live when it starts in the video above or on KVUE's social channels.

Texas: More than 1.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 23,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 1.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 23,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 43,836 cases have been reported and at least 511 people have died. At least 39,527 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 8,569 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 113 people have died. At least 7,253 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 16,693 cases have been reported in the county and at least 182 people have died. At least 15,350 people have recovered from the virus.



5:35 a.m. - Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to deliver an update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution Thursday at 8:45 a.m.