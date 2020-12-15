Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Dell Medical School to give update as first 300 healthcare workers get vaccinated Tuesday

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: As the first 300 healthcare workers are set to get vaccinated Tuesday, the University of Texas Dell Medical School is scheduled to give a briefing update on the Pfizer vaccine at 9:10 a.m. You can watch it in the video above when it starts or on KVUE's YouTube channel.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 1.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 23,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 42,856 cases have been reported and at least 507 people have died. At least 38,879 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 8,313 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 107 people have died. At least 6,927 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 15,959 cases have been reported in the county and at least 181 people have died. At least 14,910 people have recovered from the virus.
Updates:
7:48 a.m. - As the first 300 healthcare workers are set to get vaccinated Tuesday, the University of Texas Dell Medical School is scheduled to give a briefing update on the Pfizer vaccine at 9:10 a.m.
The school received nearly 3,000 doses of the vaccine Monday, and by the end of this week, Texas is expected to have more than 220,000 doses.
