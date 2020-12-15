x
Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Dell Medical School to give update as first 300 healthcare workers get vaccinated Tuesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Tuesday, Dec. 15.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: As the first 300 healthcare workers are set to get vaccinated Tuesday, the University of Texas Dell Medical School is scheduled to give a briefing update on the Pfizer vaccine at 9:10 a.m. You can watch it in the video above when it starts or on KVUE's YouTube channel.

KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Dec. 15 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 1.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 23,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 42,856 cases have been reported and at least 507 people have died. At least 38,879 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 8,313 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 107 people have died. At least 6,927 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 15,959 cases have been reported in the county and at least 181 people have died. At least 14,910 people have recovered from the virus.

Updates:

7:48 a.m. - As the first 300 healthcare workers are set to get vaccinated Tuesday, the University of Texas Dell Medical School is scheduled to give a briefing update on the Pfizer vaccine at 9:10 a.m.

The school received nearly 3,000 doses of the vaccine Monday, and by the end of this week, Texas is expected to have more than 220,000 doses.

WATCH: COVID-19 vaccines in Texas: By the numbers

