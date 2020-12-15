Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Dell Medical School to give update as first 300 healthcare workers get vaccinated Tuesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Tuesday, Dec. 15.

As the first 300 healthcare workers are set to get vaccinated Tuesday, the University of Texas Dell Medical School is scheduled to give a briefing update on the Pfizer vaccine at 9:10 a.m.

Texas: More than 1.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 23,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 1.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 23,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 42,856 cases have been reported and at least 507 people have died. At least 38,879 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 8,313 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 107 people have died. At least 6,927 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 15,959 cases have been reported in the county and at least 181 people have died. At least 14,910 people have recovered from the virus.



7:48 a.m. - As the first 300 healthcare workers are set to get vaccinated Tuesday, the University of Texas Dell Medical School is scheduled to give a briefing update on the Pfizer vaccine at 9:10 a.m.

The school received nearly 3,000 doses of the vaccine Monday, and by the end of this week, Texas is expected to have more than 220,000 doses.