Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Pfizer vaccine to arrive at UT Dell Medical School Monday

COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 1.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 23,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 42,441 cases have been reported and at least 505 people have died. At least 38,520 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 8,091 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 107 people have died. At least 6,927 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 15,462 cases have been reported in the county and at least 180 people have died. At least 14,137 people have recovered from the virus.
6:25 a.m. - The State Health Department told KVUE UT's Dell Medical School will receive nearly 3,000 vaccines sometime Monday morning. It will be the first hospital in Central Texas to have these Pfizer doses on hand and start bringing relief.
