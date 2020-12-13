Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Sunday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Sunday, Dec. 13.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 1.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 23,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 1.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 23,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 42,136 cases have been reported and at least 505 people have died. At least 38,331 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 8,091 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 107 people have died. At least 6,927 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 15,462 cases have been reported in the county and at least 180 people have died. At least 14,137 people have recovered from the virus.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

8 a.m. – Free drive-thru testing will be available in Williamson County from Monday, Dec. 14, through Thursday, Dec. 17. The testing site will be located at the Williamson County Expo Center at 5350 Bill Pickett Trail in Taylor.

The site will be open each day from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. or while supplies. The testing will be open to all Texans. No appointment is needed and no symptoms are necessary to be tested.

Free COVID-19 testing in Taylor available for all Texans Mon., Dec. 14, to Thurs., Dec. 17, thanks to WilCo’s Office of Emergency Management & @TDEM.

-Drive-up style

- 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. Site may close early if supplies run out due to demand

— Williamson County (@wilcogov) December 13, 2020