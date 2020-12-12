Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 1.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 23,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 41,901 cases have been reported and at least 504 people have died. At least 38,125 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 8,091 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 107 people have died. At least 6,927 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 15,462 cases have been reported in the county and at least 180 people have died. At least 14,137 people have recovered from the virus.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Dec. 11
Updates:
8 a.m. – The Central Texas Food Bank is hosting a food distribution event at Lehman High School at 1700 Lehman Road in Kyle from 9 a.m. until noon.
Also happening today: CommUnity Care is giving free flu shots to Travis County residents without health insurance. The event is happening at Manor Senior High School from 8 a.m. until noon. People can also pick up personal protective equipment – and with Christmas just around the corner, CommUnity Care will also be giving out vouchers for turkeys from H-E-B.
