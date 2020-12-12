x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Saturday, Dec. 12.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Dec. 12 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 1.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 23,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 41,901 cases have been reported and at least 504 people have died. At least 38,125 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 8,091 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 107 people have died. At least 6,927 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 15,462 cases have been reported in the county and at least 180 people have died. At least 14,137 people have recovered from the virus.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Dec. 11

1 / 17
KVUE

Updates:

8 a.m. – The Central Texas Food Bank is hosting a food distribution event at Lehman High School at 1700 Lehman Road in Kyle from 9 a.m. until noon.

Also happening today: CommUnity Care is giving free flu shots to Travis County residents without health insurance. The event is happening at Manor Senior High School from 8 a.m. until noon. People can also pick up personal protective equipment – and with Christmas just around the corner, CommUnity Care will also be giving out vouchers for turkeys from H-E-B.

WATCH: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine: Panel deciding who gets vaccine in Texas

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Texas School for the Deaf wins first state title

If new COVID-19 cases don't slow, Austin may soon move to Stage 5 with city curfew possible

Is Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton seeking a presidential pardon?