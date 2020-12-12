Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Saturday, Dec. 12.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Dec. 12 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 1.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 23,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 1.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 23,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 41,901 cases have been reported and at least 504 people have died. At least 38,125 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 8,091 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 107 people have died. At least 6,927 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 15,462 cases have been reported in the county and at least 180 people have died. At least 14,137 people have recovered from the virus.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

8 a.m. – The Central Texas Food Bank is hosting a food distribution event at Lehman High School at 1700 Lehman Road in Kyle from 9 a.m. until noon.

Also happening today: CommUnity Care is giving free flu shots to Travis County residents without health insurance. The event is happening at Manor Senior High School from 8 a.m. until noon. People can also pick up personal protective equipment – and with Christmas just around the corner, CommUnity Care will also be giving out vouchers for turkeys from H-E-B.

#CommUnityCare Infection Prevention Specialist and Nurse Carrie Tierney explains why getting the #flushot is so important and invites all uninsured, #TravisCounty residents to #Manor Senior HS on Dec. 12 for our flu shot event from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. pic.twitter.com/0sqIWf05JT — CommUnityCareTX (@CommUnityCareTX) December 11, 2020