Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Dec. 11 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 1.2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 22,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 41,519 cases have been reported and at least 502 people have died. At least 37,926 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 8,049 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 107 people have died. At least 6,960 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 15,228 cases have been reported in the county and at least 174 people have died. At least 13,745 people have recovered from the virus.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Dec. 10
1 / 14
Updates:
Check back in this live blog for the latest updates Friday.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: