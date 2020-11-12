x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Friday, Dec. 11.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Dec. 11 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 1.2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 22,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 41,519 cases have been reported and at least 502 people have died. At least 37,926 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 8,049 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 107 people have died. At least 6,960 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 15,228 cases have been reported in the county and at least 174 people have died. At least 13,745 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Dec. 10

Updates:

