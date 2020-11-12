Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Friday, Dec. 11.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Dec. 11 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 1.2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 22,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 1.2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 22,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 41,519 cases have been reported and at least 502 people have died. At least 37,926 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 8,049 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 107 people have died. At least 6,960 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 15,228 cases have been reported in the county and at least 174 people have died. At least 13,745 people have recovered from the virus.



Updates:

