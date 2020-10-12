x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Thursday, Dec. 10.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Dec. 10 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 1.2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 22,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 41,092 cases have been reported and at least 499 people have died. At least 37,808 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 7,946 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 107 people have died. At least 6,960 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 15,003 cases have been reported in the county and at least 174 people have died. At least 13,664 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Dec. 9

1 / 15
KVUE

Updates:

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Thursday.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

H-E-B reportedly facing bullying over mask enforcement

Austin in 'stage of widespread community exposure' after Thanksgiving holiday, APH leaders say

Elon Musk confirms he has moved to Texas