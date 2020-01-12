Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Tuesday, Dec. 1.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Dec. 1 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 1.1 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 21,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 1.1 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 21,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 38,377 cases have been reported and at least 483 people have died. At least 35,343 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 7,378 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 102 people have died. At least 6,504 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 13,301 cases have been reported in the county and at least 163 people have died. At least 12,437 people have recovered from the virus.



Updates:

