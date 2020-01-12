Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Dec. 1 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 1.1 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 21,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 38,377 cases have been reported and at least 483 people have died. At least 35,343 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 7,378 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 102 people have died. At least 6,504 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 13,301 cases have been reported in the county and at least 163 people have died. At least 12,437 people have recovered from the virus.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Nov. 30
Updates:
