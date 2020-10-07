x
coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Friday, July 10.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's July 10 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 230,300 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 2,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 118,300 people have recovered.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 13,800 cases have been reported and at least 159 people have died. At least 10,314 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: Over 3,400 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 11 people have died. At least 606 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 3,400 cases have been reported in the county and at least 50 people have died. More than 950 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data July 9

Top headlines:

Latest updates:

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Friday.

WATCH: Texas coronavirus data: Now compared to one month ago

