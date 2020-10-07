Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 230,300 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 2,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 118,300 people have recovered.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: Over 13,800 cases have been reported and at least 159 people have died. At least 10,314 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: Over 3,400 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 11 people have died. At least 606 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 3,400 cases have been reported in the county and at least 50 people have died. More than 950 people have recovered from the virus.
Top headlines:
- Austin health leaders not likely to move to Stage 5 Thursday, but warn city is on the cusp
- What would entering Stage 5 mean?
- Where to get a COVID-19 test in the Austin area
- The riskiest activities for COVID-19, according to experts
- Austin Mayor Steve Adler would consider shutting down nonessential businesses as 'last resort'
- LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county
Latest updates:
Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Friday.
