x
Skip Navigation

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Hays County reports 21 new cases

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Sunday, July 12.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's July 12 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 240,100 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 3,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 122,900 people have recovered.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 14,600 cases have been reported and at least 168 people have died. At least 11,074 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: Over 3,500 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 11 people have died. At least 655 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 3,600 cases have been reported in the county and at least 52 people have died. More than 970 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data July 11

1 / 6
Texas Department of State Health Services
Source: Texas Department of State Health Services

Top headlines:

Latest updates:

1 p.m. – Hays County reports 21 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including two new hospitalizations. The county has had a total of 3,555 lab-confirmed cases, 2,889 of which are still active. There have been 71 total coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Hays County, with 22 patients still currently hospitalized.

WATCH: Austin housing market booming amid pandemic

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE: