Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Saturday, July 11.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's July 11 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 240,100 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 3,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 122,900 people have recovered.

More than 240,100 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 3,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 122,900 people have recovered. Central Texas counties: Travis County: Over 14,300 cases have been reported and at least 166 people have died. At least 10,792 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: Over 3,500 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 11 people have died. At least 655 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 3,600 cases have been reported in the county and at least 51 people have died. More than 970 people have recovered from the virus.



GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data July 10 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

Top headlines:

Latest updates:

8 a.m. – Volunteers with the Central Texas Food Bank are distributing food to families in need at the Smile Direct Facility in Kyle, across from the Home Depot. The event will end at 11 a.m.

When you pull up, don't get out of your car. Just pop your trunk and a volunteer will safely load the food.