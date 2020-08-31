Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Monday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Aug. 31 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 610,300 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 12,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: Over 26,400 cases have been reported and at least 380 people have died. At least 25,267 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: More than 5,300 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 46 people have died. At least 2,967 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 7,800 cases have been reported in the county and at least 119 people have died. More than 7,600 people have recovered from the virus.
Updates:
Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Monday.
