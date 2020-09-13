Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: RISE 2.0 applications open Monday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Sunday, Sept. 13.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 657,500 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 14,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 657,500 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 14,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: Over 27,500 cases have been reported and at least 403 people have died. At least 26,572 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: More than 5,500 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 51 people have died. At least 3,633 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 8,100 cases have been reported in the county and at least 134 people have died. More than 7,933 people have recovered from the virus.



Updates:

1 p.m. – The application page and phone line for the City of Austin's Relief in a State of Emergency (RISE) 2.0 funding will open at 7 a.m. Monday. RISE funding is for individuals who have experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19.

The application can be filled out online or over the phone and will be open until 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21. The online application can be accessed 24 hours a day, and anyone who needs assistance can apply over the phone by calling 512-714-6950 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

RISE 2.0 funds will be distributed to individuals who apply and are chosen through a randomized selection process, according to the City. Chosen applicants will receive $2,000 per household.