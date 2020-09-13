Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: RISE 2.0 applications open Monday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 657,500 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 14,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: Over 27,500 cases have been reported and at least 403 people have died. At least 26,572 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: More than 5,500 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 51 people have died. At least 3,633 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 8,100 cases have been reported in the county and at least 134 people have died. More than 7,933 people have recovered from the virus.
Updates:
1 p.m. – The application page and phone line for the City of Austin's Relief in a State of Emergency (RISE) 2.0 funding will open at 7 a.m. Monday. RISE funding is for individuals who have experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19.
The application can be filled out online or over the phone and will be open until 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21. The online application can be accessed 24 hours a day, and anyone who needs assistance can apply over the phone by calling 512-714-6950 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
RISE 2.0 funds will be distributed to individuals who apply and are chosen through a randomized selection process, according to the City. Chosen applicants will receive $2,000 per household.
