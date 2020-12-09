Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Saturday, Sept. 12.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Sept. 12 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

More than 653,300 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 13,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: Over 27,500 cases have been reported and at least 402 people have died. At least 26,508 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: More than 5,500 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 51 people have died. At least 3,633 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 8,100 cases have been reported in the county and at least 134 people have died. More than 7,933 people have recovered from the virus.



Updates:

8:15 a.m. – Free COVID-19 testing begins at the Georgetown Community Center at 9 a.m. today and will continue each day through Thursday, Sept. 17. Testing will run from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. each day or until supplies run out.

8 a.m. – The Barton Creek Spillway ("Barking Springs"), disc golf courses, neighborhood tennis courts, outdoor adult exercise equipment and campsites at Emma Long Metropolitan Park will be available starting today. The Austin Parks and Recreation Department also said permitted outdoor fitness instruction and approved group activities of 10 people or less may resume.

