Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Thursday, Oct. 1.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Oct. 1 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 748,900 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 15,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 29,500 cases have been reported and at least 427 people have died. At least 28,464 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: More than 5,900 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 55 people have died. At least 4,415 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 8,600 cases have been reported in the county and at least 143 people have died. More than 8,300 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Sept. 30

Updates:

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Thursday.

