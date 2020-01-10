Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Oct. 1 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 748,900 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 15,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: Over 29,500 cases have been reported and at least 427 people have died. At least 28,464 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: More than 5,900 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 55 people have died. At least 4,415 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 8,600 cases have been reported in the county and at least 143 people have died. More than 8,300 people have recovered from the virus.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Sept. 30
Updates:
