Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Wednesday, Sept. 9.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Sept. 9 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 641,700 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 13,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 27,100 cases have been reported and at least 399 people have died. At least 25,980 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: More than 5,500 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 51 people have died. At least 3,487 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 8,000 cases have been reported in the county and at least 131 people have died. More than 7,800 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Sept. 8

KVUE

Updates

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Wednesday.

WATCH: Texas Longhorns players addressing COVID-19 pandemic

