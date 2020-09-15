Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Sept. 15 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 663,400 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 14,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: Over 27,700 cases have been reported and at least 403 people have died. At least 26,633 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: More than 5,600 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 52 people have died. At least 3,633 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 8,200 cases have been reported in the county and at least 134 people have died. More than 7,933 people have recovered from the virus.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Sept. 14
Updates:
