Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
June 26 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 130,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 2,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 3,200 people are hospitalized across the state. An estimated 74,496 people have recovered.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: Over 7,000 cases have been reported and at least 116 people have died. At least 5,076 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: Over 2,200 confirmed cases have been reported and at least five people have died. At least 417 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 1,700 cases have been reported in the county and at least 32 people have died. More than 750 people have recovered from the virus.
GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data June 25
Top headlines:
- 'Pongfest' party in Lakeway leaves large number of high school students exposed to COVID-19
- Hundreds of Texas physicians sign letter asking state officials to let counties manage spread of COVID-19
- Abbott: Texas facing 'massive outbreak' as state sets another record for new cases in a single day
- As COVID-19 cases rise in Austin area, health leaders warn hospitals could reach capacity by mid-July
- Governor: Texas hits 5,000 new coronavirus cases for first time
- Texas Education Agency releases new guidelines for attendance, remote learning, personal protective equipment
- LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county
- Here's when, where Central Texas Food Bank will distribute emergency food kits
Latest updates:
