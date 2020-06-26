x
coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Friday, June 26.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's June 26 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 130,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 2,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 3,200 people are hospitalized across the state. An estimated 74,496 people have recovered.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 7,000 cases have been reported and at least 116 people have died. At least 5,076 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: Over 2,200 confirmed cases have been reported and at least five people have died. At least 417 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 1,700 cases have been reported in the county and at least 32 people have died. More than 750 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data June 25

Top headlines:

Latest updates:

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Friday.

WATCH: Young Austinites react to rise in cases

