Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Sunday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Sunday, June 28.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's June 28 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 143,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 2,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 5,500 people are hospitalized across the state. An estimated 78,248 people have recovered.

More than 143,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 2,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 5,500 people are hospitalized across the state. An estimated 78,248 people have recovered. Central Texas counties: Travis County: Over 7,800 cases have been reported and at least 117 people have died. At least 5,552 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: Over 2,400 confirmed cases have been reported and at least six people have died. At least 418 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 1,800 cases have been reported in the county and at least 35 people have died. More than 800 people have recovered from the virus.



GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data June 28 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

Top headlines:

Latest updates:

3 p.m. – Sgt. Dale Multer, with Travis County Constable Pct. 5, has died from COVID-19. According to Travis County Constable Pct. 1, Multer was planning to retire next year.