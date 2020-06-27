Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Saturday, June 27.

Texas: More than 137,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 2,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 5,100 people are hospitalized across the state. An estimated 76,282 people have recovered.

More than 137,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 2,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 5,100 people are hospitalized across the state. An estimated 76,282 people have recovered. Central Texas counties: Travis County: Over 7,000 cases have been reported and at least 116 people have died. At least 5,076 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: Over 2,400 confirmed cases have been reported and at least five people have died. At least 418 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 1,700 cases have been reported in the county and at least 35 people have died. More than 770 people have recovered from the virus.



8:30 a.m. – Officials with Austin Public Health are hosting Facebook Lives today where panelists will talk about where to find available resources for things like COVID-19 testing, rent and utility assistance. The first forum will be in English at 11 a.m., followed by another in Spanish at 1 p.m.

8 a.m. – The Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Emergency Management are conducting free COVID-19 tests from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Round Rock Public Safety Training Center. City leaders say no appointment is necessary, but everyone should wear a mask.