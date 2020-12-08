x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Wednesday, Aug. 12.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Aug. 12 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 500,600 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 8,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 23,200 cases have been reported and at least 303 people have died. At least 21,800 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: More than 5,000 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 35 people have died. At least 2,295 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 7,000 cases have been reported in the county and at least 95 people have died. More than 5,600 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Aug. 11

