Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Oct. 15 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 805,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 16,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 30,601 cases have been reported and at least 442 people have died. At least 29,379 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: More than 6,110 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 57 people have died. At least 5,223 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 9,000 cases have been reported in the county and at least 145 people have died. More than 8,715 people have recovered from the virus.
GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data Oct. 11
1 / 11
Updates:
Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Thursday.
WATCH: Austin, Texas coronavirus update: Health officials speak amid bars reopening around the State
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: