Coronavirus updates in Central Texas:

COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 168,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 2,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. An estimated 87,556 people have recovered.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: Over 10,100 cases have been reported and at least 128 people have died. At least 7,000 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: Over 2,900 confirmed cases have been reported and at least seven people have died. At least 483 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 2,330 cases have been reported in the county and at least 39 people have died. More than 900 people have recovered from the virus.
Top headlines:
- Austin City Limits cancels 2020 music festival
- Austin-Travis County to surpass 10K COVID-19 cases, another 'stay-home' order could be coming, health leaders say
- Texas bar owners protest the shutting down of bars by Gov. Abbott
- Austin's positivity rate is the highest in the country. So what does that mean?
- Austin shatters 3-day record for number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases
- List: These Central Texas cities and counties require face masks as the state sees uptick in coronavirus cases
- LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county
