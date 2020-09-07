Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's July 9 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 220,500 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 2,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 113,200 people have recovered.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: Over 13,100 cases have been reported and at least 159 people have died. At least 9,837 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: Over 3,300 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 11 people have died. At least 596 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 3,300 cases have been reported in the county and at least 48 people have died. More than 112 people have recovered from the virus.
GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data July 8
Top headlines:
- Austin health leaders meeting Wednesday to decide whether or not to enter Stage 5
- The riskiest activities for COVID-19, according to experts
- Travis County nearing Stage 5 as COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass threshold
- Austin Mayor Steve Adler would consider shutting down nonessential businesses as 'last resort'
- More hospitalizations bring Austin-Travis County to the brink of shutdown again
- Texas Workforce Commission overpaid $32 million to 46,000 unemployed workers. Now it wants that money back
- LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county
Latest updates:
Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Thursday.
