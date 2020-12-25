Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know on Christmas Day

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Friday, Dec. 25.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Dec. 22 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 1.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 26,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 1.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 26,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 47,076 cases have been reported and at least 528 people have died. At least 42,019 people have recovered from the virus. On Dec. 23, 375 new cases were reported in the county. Hays County: At least 9,175 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 122 people have died. At least 7,625 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 18,568 cases have been reported in the county and at least 194 people have died. At least 16,892 people have recovered from the virus.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Dec. 23 1/15

2/15

3/15

4/15

5/15

6/15

7/15

8/15

9/15

10/15

11/15

12/15

13/15

14/15

15/15 1 / 15

Updates:

Check back throughout the day for updates.