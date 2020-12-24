Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know on Christmas Eve

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Thursday, Dec. 24.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 1.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 25,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 1.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 25,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 47,076 cases have been reported and at least 528 people have died. At least 42,019 people have recovered from the virus. On Dec. 23, 375 new cases were reported in the county. Hays County: At least 9,175 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 122 people have died. At least 7,625 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 18,568 cases have been reported in the county and at least 194 people have died. At least 16,892 people have recovered from the virus.



Updates:

5:40 p.m. – Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday's shipment and deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines was more than 375,000 doses, while next week the state is slated to receive 362,875 more doses.

4:45 p.m. – Due to strict visitor policies amid the pandemic, hospital staff at St. David's Rehabilitation Hospital arranged for patients to meet with their loved ones through a winter wonderland-decorated window over the holidays.

Families can call ahead to arrange for their loved one to be escorted to the window, where family fan visit with them from the outside. The option for families runs from Dec. 22-26.

11:11 a.m. – Austin Public Health (APH) sent a warning that the public's decisions today, on Christmas, and over the course of the next week will greatly impact the trajectory of the virus in Austin-Travis County. APH said that UT analysis suggests that the county could exceed hospital intensive care unit (ICU) capacity as soon as Jan. 7 if we don’t slow the transmission of the virus.

“The UT modeling data can be impacted by our personal behaviors and collective community action,” said Dr. Mark Escott, Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority. “Let’s come together to change the projections and choose health this holiday season.”

8:05 a.m. – Austin Regional Clinic said it received the initial limited shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 23 at approximately 9:30 a.m. and began vaccinating its employees three hours later.

7:00 a.m. – On Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24, the Austin Public Health drive-through test site will be open by appointment only. All Austin Public Health COVID-19 test sites will be closed on Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25. All test sites, except the drive-through test site, will be open on Saturday, Dec. 26. To schedule a COVID-19 test through Austin Public Health, visit austintexas.gov/covid19 or call the nurse hotline at 512-972-5560.

Most Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed for Christmas Eve Thursday, Dec. 24 and Christmas Day, Dec. 25. However, there are a few exceptions:

Zilker Botanical Gardens will be closed Christmas Eve Thursday, Dec. 24 and Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

All City of Austin Cultural Facilities remain closed to the public, and on-site offices will also be closed Christmas Eve Thursday, Dec. 24 and Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

Golf Courses will close early on Christmas Eve, and remain closed on Christmas Day.

Tennis Centers will be open Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., and then will be closed on Christmas Day.

Austin Pools open on Christmas Eve include: Bartholomew (12:15 p.m. to 4 p.m.), Barton Springs (5 a.m. to 8 a.m. swim at your own risk), Big Stacy (6 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and Deep Eddy (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

On Christmas Day only Barton Springs Pool will be open from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. (swim at your own risk).