AUSTIN, Texas — On April 7, New York company Unacast graded social distancing in Travis County an "A-". However, on Easter weekend, the grade dropped down to a "C."

In a live press conference on April 14, Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt said that the stay-at-home order is working effectively.

"We have seen a little bit of a dip," Eckhardt said. "Unacast information shows that over the Easter weekend we were socializing more."

The change in Travis County's rating is due to increased activity on Easter, but Eckhardt is urging people to continue social distancing.

"I know we are going to get back to that 'A' grade with regard to our social-distancing," Eckhardt said.

As of April 14, there have been 856 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Travis County with 11 deaths.

Travis County extended the stay-at-home order on April 13, and it will progress up to May 8.

