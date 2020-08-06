Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Monday, June 8

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's June 6 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: Nearly 75,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 49,700 people have recovered from the virus.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: Nearly 3,700 cases have been reported and at least 97 people have died. At least 3,071 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: Nearly 400 cases have been reported and at least 5 people have died. About 230 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: There have been at least 690 cases reported in the county and at least 28 people have died. More than 500 people have recovered from the virus.
GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data June 7
1 / 6
Top headlines:
Check back for updates.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
LISTEN: 'I just want peace all over no matter what color you are' | Amplifying black voices during Austin protests