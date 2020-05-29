Mayor Adler discusses how Austin is helping Latino community impacted by COVID-19

Latinos reportedly make up about 34% of Austin's population and represent 62.1% of all hospitalizations related to COVID-19.

AUSTIN, Texas — Mayor Steve Adler joined KVUE Daybreak on May 29 to talk about the latest COVID-19 updates, and he discussed what the City is doing to help the Latino community.

When asked how the city plans to engage with the Latino community during this pandemic, Mayor Adler said leaders have to do a better job because many people in that community are becoming infected.

"Community Care and Central Health are doing a pretty extensive outreach, and we need to take that effort and expand it," Adler told KVUE's Yvonne Nava. "I know a flyer is going to go out to peoples' homes and be handed out in grocery stores and construction sites."

Adler added that they are also letting people in those communities know that they can get tested and that they won't lose their jobs.

"A lot of this is getting the information out and working through the quality of life commissions through the city council cabinet on community engagement, and we are trying to get more messaging out bilingually and through trusted speakers," Adler said.