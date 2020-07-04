AUSTIN, Texas — Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, many of us have had to put off a trip to the barber or hair salon.

If you're thinking about grabbing the scissors and giving yourself a trim, Austin stylist Aaron Thomas has a couple of tips.

"What I always say is just taking some trimmers everyone has around the home and going right around the ear area," Thomas explained. "Clean up that ear area. It makes a huge difference."

Thomas adds that, on average, most people go three to four weeks between haircuts, so for most, we are nearing the end of that time period. He adds that reaching out to your barber or stylist is always an option. He or she might be able to give you some help with your specific hairstyle.

"A mirror helps, especially if you're trying to get the side area," Thomas said. "You don't have to get all the way down, just get at least around the ear. It'll make a huge difference."

Now is not the time to grab the clippers and go with a buzz cut. Thomas said that's something you might regret if you've never done it before.

"Please don't shave your head, it's my one request," Thomas said. "I know four weeks is a lengthy time. I promise you, speaking for a stylist, it's going to be so worth it just to wait. You might look like a puffball or majorly unruly but just wait because shaving it is going to be a lot harder to manage in the long run."

