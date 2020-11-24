City of Austin, Travis County to send out COVID-19 emergency alert

The alert will be sent out to residents who subscribe to the Warn Central Alert system.

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin and Travis County are set to send out a COVID-19 emergency alert Tuesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday through the Warn Central Texas notification system.

Subscribers to the regional emergency alert system, which is used to notify people during emergencies and other public safety events, will get the alert Tuesday afternoon.

According to a press release from the City of Austin, the alert is due to rising cases and hospitalizations in the area and across the state. Local officials are urging people not to gather people they don't live with during the holiday, stay home as much as possible, wear masks and continue washing their hands.

The alert will be sent in both English and Spanish. Landline phones have automatically opted into the system.

“I know we want to celebrate; I know we want to get together with our families; I know we want to do the things we normally do, but now is not the time for that,” said Dr. Mark Escott, Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority. “Now is the time we have to be strong together by only gathering within our own household.”