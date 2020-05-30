Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Del Valle High School graduation parade to be held at COTA

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 61,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,600 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 40,000 people have recovered from the virus.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: More than 3,100 cases have been reported and at least 93 people have died. At least 1,134 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 590 cases have been reported and at least 24 people have died. More than 360 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: There have been at least 329 cases reported in the county and at least four people have died. Around 181 people have recovered from the virus.
As of May 29, new daily deaths across Texas are trending downward with 25 today (1,626 total), and daily cases are still trending upward, bouncing back after the Memorial Day weekend lull. There were just over 1,200 new cases, bringing the total over 61,000. The positivity rate average bounced up slightly to 4.9%, and hospitalizations topped 1,700 statewide.
GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data May 29
Top headlines:
- Defenders Q&A: Where can I get a reliable COVID-19 test in Travis County?
- New survey says about 1/3 of people have gone out to eat, drink in past two weeks
- LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county
- Mayor Adler discusses how Austin is helping Latino community impacted by COVID-19
- Austin/Travis County remain in Stage 3 of COVID-19 risk-based guidelines, health leaders say
Updates:
9:30 a.m. – Del Valle High School is holding a graduation parade for its 650 seniors at the parking lot just outside the race track at Circuit of the Americas, starting at 11 a.m. There will be social distancing measures in place. This type of event is the first of its kind for COTA.
Major updates from Friday, May 29:
- Austin Mayor Steve Adler announced the extension of the City's "Stay Home, Work Safe" order until June 15.
- Bastrop County announced its third COVID-19 death, and Williamson County announced its 24th. Read more here.
- Austin officials announced some City services are reopening June 1.
