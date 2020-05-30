Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Del Valle High School graduation parade to be held at COTA

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Friday, May 29.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 61,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,600 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 40,000 people have recovered from the virus.

More than 61,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,600 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 40,000 people have recovered from the virus. Central Texas counties: Travis County: More than 3,100 cases have been reported and at least 93 people have died. At least 1,134 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 590 cases have been reported and at least 24 people have died. More than 360 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: There have been at least 329 cases reported in the county and at least four people have died. Around 181 people have recovered from the virus.



As of May 29, new daily deaths across Texas are trending downward with 25 today (1,626 total), and daily cases are still trending upward, bouncing back after the Memorial Day weekend lull. There were just over 1,200 new cases, bringing the total over 61,000. The positivity rate average bounced up slightly to 4.9%, and hospitalizations topped 1,700 statewide.

Top headlines:

Updates:

9:30 a.m. – Del Valle High School is holding a graduation parade for its 650 seniors at the parking lot just outside the race track at Circuit of the Americas, starting at 11 a.m. There will be social distancing measures in place. This type of event is the first of its kind for COTA.

