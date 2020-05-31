Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Youth camps, sports can resume; certain pro sports can return without fans

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's May 31 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 62,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,600 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 41,000 people have recovered from the virus.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: More than 3,200 cases have been reported and at least 93 people have died. At least 1,152 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 600 cases have been reported and at least 24 people have died. More than 380 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: There have been at least 329 cases reported in the county and at least four people have died. Around 181 people have recovered from the virus.
Top headlines:
- LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county
- New survey says about 1/3 of people have gone out to eat, drink in past two weeks
- Mayor Adler discusses how Austin is helping Latino community impacted by COVID-19
- Austin/Travis County remain in Stage 3 of COVID-19 risk-based guidelines, health leaders say
Updates:
10:40 a.m. – As of May 31, day and overnight youth camps and youth sports can resume in Texas. Certain professional sports may also resume without in-person spectators. Those sports include basketball, baseball, car racing, football, golf, softball and tennis.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Lake Travis High School students celebrate graduation with car parade
- Local office spaces prepare as some employees trickle back in to work
- Defenders Q&A: Where can I get a reliable COVID-19 test in Travis County?
- Here's when, where Central Texas Food Bank will distribute emergency food kits
- Travis Co. judge responds to Texas Attorney General's letter claiming county COVID-19 orders 'unlawful'
- Growing concerns in Central Texas foster care community due to coronavirus pandemic
- Q&A: Central Texas driver's license offices reopen May 29, and KVUE is answering your questions