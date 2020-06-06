x
coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Saturday, June 6.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's June 5 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 71,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 47,000 people have recovered from the virus.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: More than 3,600 cases have been reported and at least 97 people have died. At least 2,996 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 670 cases have been reported and at least 27 people have died. About 441 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: There have been at least 398 cases reported in the county and at least five people have died. More than 233 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data June 5

Top headlines: 

Updates: 

