Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 71,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 47,000 people have recovered from the virus.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: More than 3,600 cases have been reported and at least 97 people have died. At least 2,996 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 670 cases have been reported and at least 27 people have died. About 441 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: There have been at least 398 cases reported in the county and at least five people have died. More than 233 people have recovered from the virus.
GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data June 5
Top headlines:
- COVID-19 infections rise sharply in Travis County
- LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county
- Austin Public Health urges protesters to sign up for free COVID-19 test
- Gov. Abbott talks policing, Texas protests and COVID-19 updates in KVUE interview
- CVS adds another 44 free coronavirus testing sites in Texas
Updates:
Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Saturday.
