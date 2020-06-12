Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Sunday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Sunday, Dec. 6.

Texas: More than 1.2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 22,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 1.2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 22,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 39,925 cases have been reported and at least 494 people have died. At least 36,761 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 7,644 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 106 people have died. At least 6,753 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 14,012 cases have been reported in the county and at least 169 people have died. At least 12,966 people have recovered from the virus.



8:30 a.m. – Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Cedar Park is hosting a food drive from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The church is located at 700 West Whitestone Boulevard. To pick up food, families must make an appointment by calling 512-259-0360, extension 201.

8 a.m. – Today is the last day you can get free COVID-19 testing at the Circuit of the Americas. Curative Inc. is offering the no-cost exams from noon until 8 p.m. Only 500 free tests are available, so the testing is first come, first served.