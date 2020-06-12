Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Sunday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Dec. 6 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 1.2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 22,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 39,925 cases have been reported and at least 494 people have died. At least 36,761 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 7,644 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 106 people have died. At least 6,753 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 14,012 cases have been reported in the county and at least 169 people have died. At least 12,966 people have recovered from the virus.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Dec. 5
Updates:
8:30 a.m. – Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Cedar Park is hosting a food drive from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The church is located at 700 West Whitestone Boulevard. To pick up food, families must make an appointment by calling 512-259-0360, extension 201.
8 a.m. – Today is the last day you can get free COVID-19 testing at the Circuit of the Americas. Curative Inc. is offering the no-cost exams from noon until 8 p.m. Only 500 free tests are available, so the testing is first come, first served.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: