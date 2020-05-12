x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Saturday, Dec. 5.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Dec. 5 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 1.2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 22,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 39,566 cases have been reported and at least 493 people have died. At least 36,566 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 7,644 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 106 people have died. At least 6,753 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 14,012 cases have been reported in the county and at least 169 people have died. At least 12,966 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Dec. 4

Texas Department of State Health Services
Source: Texas Department of State Health Services

Updates:

8 a.m. – Two food distribution events will be held today. The Central Texas Food Bank is hosting an event at Nelson Field near U.S. 290 and Cameron Road from 9 a.m. until noon. 

The Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at 700 West Whitstone Boulevard is also hosting an event from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. both today and tomorrow. To pick up food at this event, families must make an appointment by calling 512-259-0360, extension 201.

