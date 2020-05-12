Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Saturday, Dec. 5.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Dec. 5 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 1.2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 22,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 1.2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 22,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 39,566 cases have been reported and at least 493 people have died. At least 36,566 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 7,644 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 106 people have died. At least 6,753 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 14,012 cases have been reported in the county and at least 169 people have died. At least 12,966 people have recovered from the virus.



Updates:

8 a.m. – Two food distribution events will be held today. The Central Texas Food Bank is hosting an event at Nelson Field near U.S. 290 and Cameron Road from 9 a.m. until noon.

The Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at 700 West Whitstone Boulevard is also hosting an event from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. both today and tomorrow. To pick up food at this event, families must make an appointment by calling 512-259-0360, extension 201.