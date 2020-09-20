Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Sunday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Sept. 20 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 686,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 14,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: Over 28,400 cases have been reported and at least 414 people have died. At least 27,254 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: More than 5,700 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 52 people have died. At least 3,940 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 8,300 cases have been reported in the county and at least 139 people have died. More than 8,000 people have recovered from the virus.
GRAPHS: Sept. 18 coronavirus data
1 / 11
Updates:
9:30 a.m. – The application for the City of Austin's Relief in a State of Emergency (RISE) 2.0 will close Monday at 7 p.m. The application can be filled out online or over the phone by calling 512-714-6950.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: