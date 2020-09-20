x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Sunday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Sunday, Sept. 20.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Sept. 20 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 686,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 14,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 28,400 cases have been reported and at least 414 people have died. At least 27,254 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: More than 5,700 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 52 people have died. At least 3,940 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 8,300 cases have been reported in the county and at least 139 people have died. More than 8,000 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Sept. 18 coronavirus data

1 / 11
KVUE

Updates:

9:30 a.m. – The application for the City of Austin's Relief in a State of Emergency (RISE) 2.0 will close Monday at 7 p.m. The application can be filled out online or over the phone by calling 512-714-6950.

RELATED: City announces $10M funding from RISE 2.0 to help Austinites struggling from COVID-19

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Texas will pay for you to get job training

Flash Flood Watch has been issued as Tropical Storm Beta approaches the Texas coast

President Trump says he's approved US TikTok deal, with new HQ likely in Texas

Greg Kelley to play football for Eastern Michigan after exoneration for wrongful conviction