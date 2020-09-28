x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Buda is reopening slightly more

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Monday, Sept. 28.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Sept. 28 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 735,100 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 15,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 29,200 cases have been reported and at least 426 people have died. At least 28,134 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: More than 5,800 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 54 people have died. At least 4,262 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 8,500 cases have been reported in the county and at least 142 people have died. More than 8,200 people have recovered from the virus.

Updates: 

6:15 a.m. - Starting Monday, the City of Buda will reopen most public facilities. Although the number of COVID-19 cases are declining in Hays County, it is still important to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing to keep the community safe.

WATCH: 200,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 as of Sept. 22

