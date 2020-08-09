x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Tuesday, Sept. 8.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Sept. 8 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 640,300 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 13,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 27,000 cases have been reported and at least 395 people have died. At least 25,849 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: More than 5,400 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 50 people have died. At least 3,434 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 8,000 cases have been reported in the county and at least 128 people have died. More than 7,700 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Sept. 7

WATCH: COVID-19 hits Texas universities in small towns

