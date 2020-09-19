x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Saturday, Sept. 19.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Sept. 19 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 682,200 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 14,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 28,300 cases have been reported and at least 414 people have died. At least 27,175 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: More than 5,700 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 52 people have died. At least 3,940 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 8,300 cases have been reported in the county and at least 139 people have died. More than 8,000 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Sept. 18 coronavirus data

Updates:

8 a.m. – The Central Texas Food Bank is hosting a distribution event from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Travis County Expo Center at 7311 Decker Lane. When you arrive, pop your trunk and volunteers will place the food inside.

WATCH: UT plans to keep coronavirus cases down

