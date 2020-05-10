x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Monday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Monday, Oct. 5.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Oct. 5 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 765,800 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 16,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 29,700 cases have been reported and at least 429 people have died. At least 28,658 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: More than 5,900 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 55 people have died. At least 4,619 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 8,700 cases have been reported in the county and at least 143 people have died. More than 8,400 people have recovered from the virus.

WATCH: Student-athletes should get tested often for COVID-19, according to Austin's top doctor

