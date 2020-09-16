x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Wednesday, Sept. 16.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Sept. 16 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 668,700 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 14,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 27,900 cases have been reported and at least 412 people have died. At least 26,829 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: More than 5,600 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 52 people have died. At least 3,768 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 8,200 cases have been reported in the county and at least 134 people have died. More than 8,000 people have recovered from the virus.

WATCH: Austin-area schools to offer free flu shots in October

