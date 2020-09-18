Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Friday, Sept. 18.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Sept. 18 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 678,800 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 14,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 678,800 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 14,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: Over 28,200 cases have been reported and at least 413 people have died. At least 27,093 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: More than 5,700 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 52 people have died. At least 3,878 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 8,300 cases have been reported in the county and at least 139 people have died. More than 8,000 people have recovered from the virus.



GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Sept. 17 1/13

2/13

3/13

4/13

5/13

6/13

7/13

8/13

9/13

10/13

11/13

12/13

13/13 1 / 13

Updates:

7:35 a.m. - Starting Friday, more outdoor facilities are opening in Pflugerville. All playgrounds, park restrooms and water fountains are back open. However, pavilions and other rental facilities will remain closed.