Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Friday, Sept. 18.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Sept. 18 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 678,800 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 14,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 28,200 cases have been reported and at least 413 people have died. At least 27,093 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: More than 5,700 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 52 people have died. At least 3,878 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 8,300 cases have been reported in the county and at least 139 people have died. More than 8,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Updates:

7:35 a.m. - Starting Friday, more outdoor facilities are opening in Pflugerville. All playgrounds, park restrooms and water fountains are back open. However, pavilions and other rental facilities will remain closed.

WATCH: November polling locations could look different this year due to coronavirus

