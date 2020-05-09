Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Sept. 5 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 630,800 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 13,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: Over 26,800 cases have been reported and at least 393 people have died. At least 25,668 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: More than 5,400 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 50 people have died. At least 3,434 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 8,000 cases have been reported in the county and at least 128 people have died. More than 7,700 people have recovered from the virus.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Sept. 4
Updates:
9 a.m. – The U.S. Hispanic Contractors Association de Austin – in partnership with the Texas Divison of Emergency Management, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Austin Latino Coalition and Tito's Handmade Vodka – is hosting a free COVID-19 testing and personal protective equipment (PPE) distribution event for frontline construction workers.
The event will be held from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 5909 Reicher Road. Tests will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
8 a.m. – The Central Texas Food Bank is hosting a food distribution event at Nelson Field at 7105 Berkman Drive. The event runs from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Remember to stay in your car and pop your trunk so the food can be placed inside.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
- APD investigating 'suspicious death' of man in southeast Austin
- Thousands expected at Lake Travis 'Trump Boat Parade'
- Parents share story of 7-month-old who contracted COVID-19 from grandparent
- Police kill shoplifting suspect during 'vicious attack' in H-E-B parking lot, chief says
- UIL threatens schools with banning fans or canceling games for not following coronavirus guidelines