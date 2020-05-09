Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Saturday, Sept. 5.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Sept. 5 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 630,800 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 13,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 630,800 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 13,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: Over 26,800 cases have been reported and at least 393 people have died. At least 25,668 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: More than 5,400 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 50 people have died. At least 3,434 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 8,000 cases have been reported in the county and at least 128 people have died. More than 7,700 people have recovered from the virus.



Updates:

The event will be held from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 5909 Reicher Road. Tests will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

8 a.m. – The Central Texas Food Bank is hosting a food distribution event at Nelson Field at 7105 Berkman Drive. The event runs from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Remember to stay in your car and pop your trunk so the food can be placed inside.