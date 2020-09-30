x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Wednesday, Sept. 30.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Sept. 30 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 743,200 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 15,600 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 29,400 cases have been reported and at least 426 people have died. At least 28,355 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: More than 5,900 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 55 people have died. At least 4,415 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 8,600 cases have been reported in the county and at least 143 people have died. More than 8,300 people have recovered from the virus.

