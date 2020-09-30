Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Wednesday, Sept. 30.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Sept. 30 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 743,200 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 15,600 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 743,200 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 15,600 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: Over 29,400 cases have been reported and at least 426 people have died. At least 28,355 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: More than 5,900 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 55 people have died. At least 4,415 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 8,600 cases have been reported in the county and at least 143 people have died. More than 8,300 people have recovered from the virus.



GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Sept. 29 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

Updates:

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Wednesday.