Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Thursday, Sept. 24.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Sept. 24 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 719,500 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 15,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 28,700 cases have been reported and at least 417 people have died. At least 27,594 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: More than 5,800 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 54 people have died. At least 4,130 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 8,500 cases have been reported in the county and at least 142 people have died. More than 8,200 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Sept. 23 coronavirus data

Texas Department of State Health Services
Source: Texas Department of State Health Services

Updates:

WATCH: 200,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 as of Sept. 22

